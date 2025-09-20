 Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Launches Massive Beach Clean-Up Drive; 35 Tons Of Waste Collected By Over 5,000 Participants | VIDEO
Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Launches Massive Beach Clean-Up Drive; 35 Tons Of Waste Collected By Over 5,000 Participants | VIDEO

A large-scale beach clean-up drive was held at Suruchi Samudra Kinara, Vasai (West), on the World Beach Cleanup Day. Organised by the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation and Making the Difference Charitable Trust to mark International Coastal Clean-up Day. Over 5,000 participants, including officials, students and local citizens.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 08:33 PM IST
article-image
Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Launches Massive Beach Clean-Up Drive; 35 Tons Of Waste Collected By Over 5,000 Participants | VIDEO | Instagram| vvcmc_official

Vasai-Virar: A large-scale beach clean-up drive was successfully conducted at Suruchi Samudra Kinara, Vasai (West), on the World Beach Cleanup Day under the jurisdiction of the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation on Saturday. This initiative was organised in collaboration with the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation and the charitable organisation Making the Difference Charitable Trust, commemorating International Coastal Clean-up Day.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from over 5,000 individuals, including officials, students, environmentalists, and local citizens dedicated to keeping the coastline clean and green.

article-image

Among the dignitaries present were the Honourable Commissioner, Additional Commissioner Sanjay Herwade, Divisional Officer Tarun Verma from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Deputy Commissioners Archana Dive, Swati Deshpande, and Prashant Jadhav, as well as Pro-City Engineer Pradeep Pachange.

In addition, all Assistant Commissioners, department heads, and employees of the Municipal Corporation, especially sanitation workers, took part in the drive. The event also included participation from 20 schools and colleges, with students, teachers, and non-teaching staff actively involved. Various environmental organisations, citizens who care deeply for the environment, 10 women’s self-help groups, 10 NGOs, volunteers, journalists, and tourists joined hands to make this campaign a success.

article-image

The clean-up covered an approximate stretch of 2 kilometres along the beach. Throughout the drive, volunteers collected a staggering 35 tons of garbage. After collection, the waste was carefully segregated before being transported to the Municipal Corporation’s landfill for proper disposal.

This drive not only highlights the community’s commitment to environmental preservation but also sets the stage for more regular and extensive beach cleaning campaigns in the future, aimed at protecting the natural beauty and ecological health of Vasai’s coastline.

