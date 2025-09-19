 Palghar: 12 Year Delay Over Extra High-Voltage Substation In Chikhal Dongre; Activists Raise Concern
MSETCL is set to acquire a plot in Chikhal Dongre for an EHV substation, but after five years of government ownership, the project remains stalled. Activists express concerns over overburdened existing feeders.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 05:50 PM IST
article-image
Virar Faces 12 Year Delay In Extra High-Voltage Substation In Chikhal Dongre; Activists Raise Concern | Representational Image

Palghar: While the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL) has been allocated the plot at Chikhal Dongre, virar west, to build an Extra High Voltage (EHV) sub-station, it's been around five years since the ownership is still with the state government.

MSETCL officials confirmed that the tender process for the EHV substation has already been initiated and that efforts are underway to formally take over the plot. However, the delay has raised eyebrows, especially since the project has been pending for over 12 years. Activists allege that the long delay in setting up the EHV has put enormous stress on existing feeders, which are running at full capacity and frequently overloaded.

They also point out that several construction approvals (thousands of new meter connections) in Virar were granted based on this proposed EHV station, making the project crucial for the area’s growing residential and commercial needs, according to report by TOI.

In September 2013, MSETCL planned a 220/22 kV substation at Chikhal Dongre, Virar West, costing around 12.34 crores. In January 2020, they were allocated a 23000 square meter plot, but ownership remains with the state government, according to Yogesh Vaidya from Swaraj Abhiyan NGO.

He claims the delay in erecting substations has led to excessive load on existing infrastructure due to increased connections in Virar West. A senior MSETCL officer stated that a work order has been issued and the process for obtaining plot ownership is underway, with plans to commission the substation.

