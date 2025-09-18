 Palghar News: Arnala Police Register Case Against 3 Resort Owners Over Child Labour Practices In Virar
Megha ParmarUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 09:45 PM IST
article-image
child labour (file image) | Pixabay

Palghar: The Arnala Police have registered a case against three resort owners in Virar (West) for allegedly employing underage workers and subjecting them to exploitative conditions, including excessive working hours, low wages, and physical and mental harassment.

According to the complaint lodged by Gopal Vaman Patil (56), a government labour officer, the accused were found engaging in illegal child labour practices at Sea Beach Resort (Cocohut Family Restaurant and Bar), near Arnala Beach, and at Blue View Water Park, Navapur Road, Virar (West).

The accused have been identified as Kamal Datt Krishnakumar Desai – Owner of Sea Beach Resort (Cocohut); Mandar Shashikant Samant – Manager at the same resort and Dhiraj Devram Patil – Owner of Blue View Water Park

Police said the establishments had engaged multiple minor boys and girls aged 16–17 years, in heavy labour tasks without fair wages, thereby depriving them of education and violating child protection laws.

The case has been registered under Sections 75 and 79 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, along with relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (2023) concerning bonded labour and exploitation.

Investigating officers noted that the minors were being used for long working hours in harsh conditions, amounting to economic, mental, and physical exploitation.

The case was filed on September 17, 2025, following an inspection by the labour officer. Police confirmed that arrests have not yet been made, but investigation is underway under the supervision of Assistant Police Inspector Mahanwar and Senior Inspector Vijay Patil of Arnala Police Station.

Authorities stated that strict action will be taken against the accused resort and water park owners for violating child labour laws.

