 Thane Tragedy: Bhiwandi Man Loses Life Over Quarrel; Two Women Detained
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane Tragedy: Bhiwandi Man Loses Life Over Quarrel; Two Women Detained

Thane Tragedy: Bhiwandi Man Loses Life Over Quarrel; Two Women Detained

An 18-year-old woman and a 17-year-old minor girl were detained after an unidentified man died following an altercation at a police chowkie in Bhiwandi. Police said the man was pushed off a raised slab during the argument on February 1, causing serious injuries. He was rushed to hospital but later succumbed. Probe is ongoing.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 05:02 PM IST
article-image
Thane Tragedy: Bhiwandi Man Loses Life Over A Quarrel; Two Women Detained | Representative image

Thane: An 18-year-old woman and a 17-year-old minor girl have been detained in connection with the death of an unidentified man following an altercation in Bhiwandi, police inspector Jayashree Anawane reported to PTI.

The incident occurred on February 1 under the jurisdiction of Bhiwandi Police located at Dhamankar Naka. An argument reportedly broke out between the two accused and the man. During the altercation, the man was allegedly pushed off a raised slab, causing him to fall and sustain serious injuries.

Police said the injured man was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. However, despite medical intervention, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

The accused were initially booked for quarrelling and causing grievous hurt. However, following the man’s death, murder charges were added. The investigation in the case is still underway.

Read Also
Mumbai Tea Stall Worker Brutally Murdered In Dadar; Police Launch Probe
article-image

10-Year-Old Boy Sexually Assaulted In Lower Parel Railway Yard

The Churchgate Police have arrested a 26-year-old man under the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy in the Lower Parel railway yard area on January 31. The accused is currently in police custody.

FPJ Shorts
The 50: The Lion Is Gulshan Grover? Fans Decode The Clues
The 50: The Lion Is Gulshan Grover? Fans Decode The Clues
Russia Has Not Received Any Message From India About Stopping Oil Purchases: Kremlin Spokesman
Russia Has Not Received Any Message From India About Stopping Oil Purchases: Kremlin Spokesman
'Jai Mata Di!': Abhishek Sharma & Family Host 'Jagrata' Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 In Viral Video
'Jai Mata Di!': Abhishek Sharma & Family Host 'Jagrata' Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 In Viral Video
Kangana Ranaut & Chirag Paswan Clicked Together At NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting; Video Goes Viral - Watch
Kangana Ranaut & Chirag Paswan Clicked Together At NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting; Video Goes Viral - Watch

The investigation revealed that the accused lured the boy by promising him Rs.10,000 for watching a bag. He told him that his bag was stuck in the local train. He took the boy from Churchgate on a local train and alighted at Lower Parel. There, he led the boy inside the yard to a parked train and sexually assaulted him before fleeing.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Court Relies On Dying Declaration, Acquits Husband And Other Relatives In 2018...
article-image

The 10 year old buy was found crying by the Mumbai Central Railway Police, who then traced his mother. The boy's family resides on a railway platform. A case was registered and transferred to the Churchgate Railway Police Station.

Using CCTV footage and human intelligence, the police arrested the accused. The Churchgate Railway Police have registered a POCSO case against him.

(Inputs from PTI)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane Tragedy: Bhiwandi Man Loses Life Over Quarrel; Two Women Detained
Thane Tragedy: Bhiwandi Man Loses Life Over Quarrel; Two Women Detained
Bullet Train Project Achieves Second Mountain Tunnel Breakthrough In Palghar
Bullet Train Project Achieves Second Mountain Tunnel Breakthrough In Palghar
‘How Did You Have The Audacity?’ Supreme Court Slams Rohit Pawar In Maharashtra Cricket...
‘How Did You Have The Audacity?’ Supreme Court Slams Rohit Pawar In Maharashtra Cricket...
BJP Retains Grip On Mira-Bhayandar As Dimple Mehta Takes Charge As Mayor, Dhruvkishore Patil...
BJP Retains Grip On Mira-Bhayandar As Dimple Mehta Takes Charge As Mayor, Dhruvkishore Patil...
Shiv Sena–BJP Alliance Reclaims Thane Municipal Corporation As Sharmila Pimpolkar-Gaikwad Takes...
Shiv Sena–BJP Alliance Reclaims Thane Municipal Corporation As Sharmila Pimpolkar-Gaikwad Takes...