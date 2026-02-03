Dhurandhar 2 Location Manager Arrested For Flying Drone Without Permission In Mumbai's High Security Fort Area

YouTube

Mumbai: Mumbai Police have registered a case against Dhurandhar 2’s location manager, Rinku Rajpal Valmiki, for flying a drone without proper permission in South Mumbai’s high-security Fort area. The shoot was brought to an abrupt halt earlier this week following police intervention in Ballard Estate.

According to a report by NDTV, the Mumbai Police stepped in after it emerged that a drone was allegedly being operated at the location without the necessary permissions. An FIR was subsequently registered against the film’s location manager, Rinku Rajpal Valmiki, under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The complaint specifically cited the unauthorised use of drone equipment in a sensitive and high-security zone.

#BREAKING: Mumbai Police have registered a case against Dhurandhar 2’s location manager, Rinku Rajpal Valmiki, for flying a drone without proper permission in South Mumbai’s high-security Fort area. The drone was seized after the police were informed pic.twitter.com/1GbMfdzX6C — IANS (@ians_india) February 3, 2026

The incident reportedly occurred on February 1, when Sanjay Dutt arrived on set to shoot a pivotal sequence. Dutt, who essays the role of SP Choudhary in the film, was seen dressed in a Pathani suit and carrying a firearm as part of a stylised entry scene.

The drone was meant to capture the actor’s walk for dramatic effect. However, police discovered that the drone was being flown without clearance, following which they immediately instructed the crew to stop filming.

Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police Pravin Mundhe later confirmed the action, stating that the location manager was taken into custody for questioning.

Dhurandar 2 Teaser Reaction

On Tuesday, 3rd February, Ranveer Singh unveiled teaser of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the sequel to his 2025 hit film. This teaser of the upcoming film gIVES the viewers a glimpse into an intense new chapter of Hamza Ali Mazari's dangerous undercover journey in Pakistan, showing his transformation from Jaskirat Singh Rangi into Hamza, who now rules Lyari.

However, most Netizens were disappointed as they claimed the teaser was the same as the end credit scene from the first film. The YouTube comment section was filled with statements like 'This is same clip which is shown in movie.' and "Scam kar diya..."

On the other hand, some praised him for not revealing much in the teaser, keeping fans eager to watch the film in theatre.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/