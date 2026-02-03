 BVA Retains Control Of Vasai-Virar Civic Body As Ajiv Yashwant Patil Elected Mayor In Clear Win
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBVA Retains Control Of Vasai-Virar Civic Body As Ajiv Yashwant Patil Elected Mayor In Clear Win

BVA Retains Control Of Vasai-Virar Civic Body As Ajiv Yashwant Patil Elected Mayor In Clear Win

Bahujan Vikas Aghadi retained control of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation after Ajiv Yashwant Patil won the mayoral election with a clear majority. BVA candidates defeated BJP rivals in the special general body meeting. Party workers celebrated outside the civic headquarters as the victory strengthened BVA supremo Hitendra Thakur’s grip ahead of upcoming local elections.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 07:06 PM IST
article-image
The Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) has once again hoisted its flag over the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation. | X - @vvcmc_official

Vasai-Virar: The Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) has once again hoisted its flag over the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation. In the special general body meeting held today for the election of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor, BVA candidates secured a resounding victory as expected. Ajiv Yashwant Patil was elected as the new Mayor with a clear majority.

Celebration Scenes

The moment his victory was announced, the hall echoed with the sounds of whistles and slogans cheering for the BVA's 'Whistle' symbol.

While several candidates were initially in the fray, the primary contest was between the BVA and the BJP.

FPJ Shorts
BVA Retains Control Of Vasai-Virar Civic Body As Ajiv Yashwant Patil Elected Mayor In Clear Win
BVA Retains Control Of Vasai-Virar Civic Body As Ajiv Yashwant Patil Elected Mayor In Clear Win
GG Vs DC, WPL 2026 Eliminator: Delhi Capitals Win Toss, Gujarat Giants Batting First In Vadodara
GG Vs DC, WPL 2026 Eliminator: Delhi Capitals Win Toss, Gujarat Giants Batting First In Vadodara
Navi Mumbai News: Saraswati College NSS Organises 7-Day Residential Camp In Gadhe Village To Promote Rural Development And Social Awareness
Navi Mumbai News: Saraswati College NSS Organises 7-Day Residential Camp In Gadhe Village To Promote Rural Development And Social Awareness
Bajaj Finance Q3 Net Profit Rises To ₹3,639 Crore, Revenue Up 22% YoY To ₹14,406 Crore
Bajaj Finance Q3 Net Profit Rises To ₹3,639 Crore, Revenue Up 22% YoY To ₹14,406 Crore
Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: Saraswati College NSS Organises 7-Day Residential Camp In Gadhe Village To Promote...
article-image

Candidates in Race

BVA had filed nominations for Ajiv Yashwant Patil, Prafull Sane, and Nishad Chorghe. They were challenged by BJP's Adv. Darshana Tripathi-Kotak. BVA’s Marshal Dominic Lopes and Kanhaiya Bhoir were pitted against BJP’s Narayan Manjrekar.

By selecting Ajiv Patil and Marshal Lopes, BVA supremo Hitendra Thakur appears to have focused on maintaining social harmony and inclusivity within Vasai-Virar. By providing representation to different communities through these appointments, the party has strengthened its grip ahead of future elections.

The special meeting commenced with the scrutiny of nomination papers, followed by a window for the withdrawal of candidatures. In the final voting process, the BVA candidates comfortably defeated the BJP contenders. Following the official announcement, BVA workers gathered outside the municipal headquarters, celebrating with saffron powder (gulal) and loud cheers.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BVA Retains Control Of Vasai-Virar Civic Body As Ajiv Yashwant Patil Elected Mayor In Clear Win
BVA Retains Control Of Vasai-Virar Civic Body As Ajiv Yashwant Patil Elected Mayor In Clear Win
Navi Mumbai News: Saraswati College NSS Organises 7-Day Residential Camp In Gadhe Village To Promote...
Navi Mumbai News: Saraswati College NSS Organises 7-Day Residential Camp In Gadhe Village To Promote...
Dhurandhar 2 Location Manager Arrested For Flying Drone Without Permission In Mumbai's High Security...
Dhurandhar 2 Location Manager Arrested For Flying Drone Without Permission In Mumbai's High Security...
Thane Tragedy: Bhiwandi Man Loses Life Over Quarrel; Two Women Detained
Thane Tragedy: Bhiwandi Man Loses Life Over Quarrel; Two Women Detained
Bullet Train Project Achieves Second Mountain Tunnel Breakthrough In Palghar
Bullet Train Project Achieves Second Mountain Tunnel Breakthrough In Palghar