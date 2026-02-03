BVA Retains Control Of Vasai-Virar Civic Body As Ajiv Yashwant Patil Elected Mayor In Clear Win

The Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) has once again hoisted its flag over the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation. | X - @vvcmc_official

Vasai-Virar: The Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) has once again hoisted its flag over the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation. In the special general body meeting held today for the election of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor, BVA candidates secured a resounding victory as expected. Ajiv Yashwant Patil was elected as the new Mayor with a clear majority.

Celebration Scenes

The moment his victory was announced, the hall echoed with the sounds of whistles and slogans cheering for the BVA's 'Whistle' symbol.

While several candidates were initially in the fray, the primary contest was between the BVA and the BJP.

Candidates in Race

BVA had filed nominations for Ajiv Yashwant Patil, Prafull Sane, and Nishad Chorghe. They were challenged by BJP's Adv. Darshana Tripathi-Kotak. BVA’s Marshal Dominic Lopes and Kanhaiya Bhoir were pitted against BJP’s Narayan Manjrekar.

By selecting Ajiv Patil and Marshal Lopes, BVA supremo Hitendra Thakur appears to have focused on maintaining social harmony and inclusivity within Vasai-Virar. By providing representation to different communities through these appointments, the party has strengthened its grip ahead of future elections.

The special meeting commenced with the scrutiny of nomination papers, followed by a window for the withdrawal of candidatures. In the final voting process, the BVA candidates comfortably defeated the BJP contenders. Following the official announcement, BVA workers gathered outside the municipal headquarters, celebrating with saffron powder (gulal) and loud cheers.

