 Vasai: Car Swept Into Sea At Kalamb Beach; Tourists Rescued | Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiVasai: Car Swept Into Sea At Kalamb Beach; Tourists Rescued | Video

Vasai: Car Swept Into Sea At Kalamb Beach; Tourists Rescued | Video

A group of tourists had a narrow escape at Kalamb beach in Vasai, around 75 km from Mumbai, after their vehicle got trapped in the sand and was almost dragged into the Arabian Sea.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 06:15 PM IST
article-image

A group of tourists had a narrow escape at Kalamb beach in Vasai, around 75 km from Mumbai, after their vehicle got trapped in the sand and was almost dragged into the Arabian Sea. The incident took place on Sunday when the visitors drove their Scorpio too close to the shoreline.

SUV Nearly Submerged by Strong Waves

As the tide rose, the white SUV was soon surrounded by strong waves. A video clip of the incident showed the vehicle nearly submerged, with seawater gushing around it. The tourists were left stranded, unsure of how to get the car back to safety.

Read Also
Mumbai: Speedy Lamborghini Loses Control On Coastal Road, Crashes Into Divider | VIDEO
article-image

Locals Rush to Rescue

FPJ Shorts
Vasai: Car Swept Into Sea At Kalamb Beach; Tourists Rescued | Video
Vasai: Car Swept Into Sea At Kalamb Beach; Tourists Rescued | Video
Raigad Man Caught At Mumbai Airport Over Discrepancy In Seafarer Documents
Raigad Man Caught At Mumbai Airport Over Discrepancy In Seafarer Documents
Bizarre Visual Shows Man Sleeping In Mumbai Local Train On Luggage Counters, Netizens React Hilariously, 'Is This Called Bird's Eye View'
Bizarre Visual Shows Man Sleeping In Mumbai Local Train On Luggage Counters, Netizens React Hilariously, 'Is This Called Bird's Eye View'
Union Minister Piyush Goyal In Washington To Push Forward India-US Trade Talks
Union Minister Piyush Goyal In Washington To Push Forward India-US Trade Talks

Several locals came forward to help, forming a line and pulling at the vehicle with all their might. The rescue attempt looked like a tug-of-war between man and sea, with people working together to drag the car back to solid ground.

No Injuries Reported

While it is still not clear how many people were inside the SUV, reports confirmed that no one was hurt. Thanks to the quick response of the locals, the car was eventually pulled out and brought back to the shore.

A Lesson in Coastal Safety

The incident serves as a reminder for visitors to exercise caution while driving near beaches. Rising tides and soft sand can quickly trap vehicles, turning a casual outing into a life-threatening situation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vasai: Car Swept Into Sea At Kalamb Beach; Tourists Rescued | Video

Vasai: Car Swept Into Sea At Kalamb Beach; Tourists Rescued | Video

Raigad Man Caught At Mumbai Airport Over Discrepancy In Seafarer Documents

Raigad Man Caught At Mumbai Airport Over Discrepancy In Seafarer Documents

Bizarre Visual Shows Man Sleeping In Mumbai Local Train On Luggage Counters, Netizens React...

Bizarre Visual Shows Man Sleeping In Mumbai Local Train On Luggage Counters, Netizens React...

Mumbai Guide: Explore THESE 6 Aesthetically Pleasing And Underrated Locations In City Of Dreams

Mumbai Guide: Explore THESE 6 Aesthetically Pleasing And Underrated Locations In City Of Dreams

First Look Of Maharashtra's Tallest Murti In Mumbai, Khetwadi Chi Aai; See Photos

First Look Of Maharashtra's Tallest Murti In Mumbai, Khetwadi Chi Aai; See Photos