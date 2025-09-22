Vasai: Car Swept Into Sea At Kalamb Beach; Tourists Rescued | Video

A group of tourists had a narrow escape at Kalamb beach in Vasai, around 75 km from Mumbai, after their vehicle got trapped in the sand and was almost dragged into the Arabian Sea. The incident took place on Sunday when the visitors drove their Scorpio too close to the shoreline.

SUV Nearly Submerged by Strong Waves

As the tide rose, the white SUV was soon surrounded by strong waves. A video clip of the incident showed the vehicle nearly submerged, with seawater gushing around it. The tourists were left stranded, unsure of how to get the car back to safety.

Locals Rush to Rescue

Several locals came forward to help, forming a line and pulling at the vehicle with all their might. The rescue attempt looked like a tug-of-war between man and sea, with people working together to drag the car back to solid ground.

No Injuries Reported

While it is still not clear how many people were inside the SUV, reports confirmed that no one was hurt. Thanks to the quick response of the locals, the car was eventually pulled out and brought back to the shore.

A Lesson in Coastal Safety

The incident serves as a reminder for visitors to exercise caution while driving near beaches. Rising tides and soft sand can quickly trap vehicles, turning a casual outing into a life-threatening situation.