Vande Bharat Update: Integral Coach Factory To Overlook Production Of Sleeper Version Trains

Marathwada Rail Coach Factory in Latur

In a strategic move aimed at bolstering the production of Vande Bharat trains, the Indian Railways has officially handed over the administration of the Marathwada Rail Coach Factory in Latur, Maharashtra, to the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Chennai. This transition highlights a significant development in the Indian Railways' plans to expand its Vande Bharat train fleet.

The ICF, renowned for its expertise in manufacturing Vande Bharat trains, is set to monitor the day-to-day operations of the Latur coach factory. This decision has been welcomed by railway authorities who believe that the synergy between the ICF and the Latur factory will prove highly beneficial.

"The Marathwada Rail Coach Factory in Latur is poised to play a pivotal role in the development of Maharashtra's aspirational region. With an initial manufacturing capacity of 250 MEMU/EMU/LHB/trainset-type advanced coaches per annum, the factory is well-equipped to contribute significantly to India's railway infrastructure" said an official.

"The factory spans 351 acres of land and boasts state-of-the-art facilities, including pre-engineered building sheds, railway lines, an electric substation, canteen, administrative blocks, and a residential colony. Additionally, a 5 km rail link connects the factory to the electronically interlocked Harangul railway station, enhancing logistical efficiency," the official said.

The production of 120 Vande Bharat trains with sleeper facilities is expected to be a collaborative effort between a foreign company and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) in a joint venture. These trains are scheduled to be delivered between 2026 and 2030, with the first prototype rake anticipated for trials by the end of 2025.

The 16 coaches Vande Bharat trains with sleeper facilities are likely to feature one First AC coach, three Second AC coaches, and 11 Third AC coaches, enhancing passenger comfort and convenience.

The development of the Marathwada Rail Coach Factory, initiated in August 2018, has made substantial progress, and it is anticipated that construction will be completed by September 2023.

The Indian Railways has ambitious plans to manufacture a total of 400 Vande Bharat Rakes in phases, engaging various technology partners through different tenders to achieve this significant milestone in modernising India's railway network.

