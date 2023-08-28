 Mumbai News: CSMT-Shirdi Vande Bharat’s Speed Set To Increase To 130 Kmph
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: CSMT-Shirdi Vande Bharat’s Speed Set To Increase To 130 Kmph

Mumbai News: CSMT-Shirdi Vande Bharat’s Speed Set To Increase To 130 Kmph

Despite the Vande Bharat train boasting a potential top speed of 160 kmph, the lack of a high-speed railway track network has restricted these trains from operating at their full potential

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, August 28, 2023, 06:25 PM IST
article-image
Photo courtesy: https://indiarailinfo.com

Mumbai: Central Railway (CR) is set to increase the speed of the CSMT-Shirdi Vande Bharat train to an impressive 130 kmph on the Igatpuri-Manmad route.

Despite the Vande Bharat train boasting a potential top speed of 160 kmph, the lack of a high-speed railway track network has restricted these trains from operating at their full potential. The 125 km stretch between Igatpuri-Shirdi currently allows speeds of up to 110 kmph. As per the Railway Board’s directives, the CR has initiated track enhancements to facilitate this speed boost, informed an official. Upon completion, this train will reduce travel time by at least 30 minutes. This will also benefit other trains on the Igatpuri-Bhusawal, reducing the travel-time for this route as well by 30 minutes.

Read Also
Mumbai: New foot over bridge at CSTM goes underutilised due to missing staircase at station's end
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: CSMT-Shirdi Vande Bharat’s Speed Set To Increase To 130 Kmph

Mumbai News: CSMT-Shirdi Vande Bharat’s Speed Set To Increase To 130 Kmph

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC To Build Three Artificial Ponds For Eco-Friendly Lord Ganesh Idol Immersion

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC To Build Three Artificial Ponds For Eco-Friendly Lord Ganesh Idol Immersion

Maharashtra News: Tadoba Tiger Reserve Online Booking Suspended Indefinitely Due To Alleged...

Maharashtra News: Tadoba Tiger Reserve Online Booking Suspended Indefinitely Due To Alleged...

Mumbai Hotel Fire: Soon-To-Be-Married NRI Couple From Gujarat Among Three Dead

Mumbai Hotel Fire: Soon-To-Be-Married NRI Couple From Gujarat Among Three Dead

Navi Mumbai: Nerul Hospital Employee Drags Woman Staffer By Uniform For Refusing To Take Orders,...

Navi Mumbai: Nerul Hospital Employee Drags Woman Staffer By Uniform For Refusing To Take Orders,...