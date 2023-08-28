Mumbai News: CSMT-Shirdi Vande Bharat’s Speed Set To Increase To 130 Kmph

Photo courtesy: https://indiarailinfo.com

Mumbai: Central Railway (CR) is set to increase the speed of the CSMT-Shirdi Vande Bharat train to an impressive 130 kmph on the Igatpuri-Manmad route.

Despite the Vande Bharat train boasting a potential top speed of 160 kmph, the lack of a high-speed railway track network has restricted these trains from operating at their full potential. The 125 km stretch between Igatpuri-Shirdi currently allows speeds of up to 110 kmph. As per the Railway Board’s directives, the CR has initiated track enhancements to facilitate this speed boost, informed an official. Upon completion, this train will reduce travel time by at least 30 minutes. This will also benefit other trains on the Igatpuri-Bhusawal, reducing the travel-time for this route as well by 30 minutes.

