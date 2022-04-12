Urban jungle 'Mumbai' makes to UN’s ‘Tree Cities of the World’ list

Amid the gloomy reports of worsening climate changes due to human’s intervention, Mumbai stood out as it was chosen among the ‘Tree Cities of the World’ by the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO). The feat becomes more stunning as the neversleeping city was one among the group of 138 cities from 21 countries, who were recognised for sustaining greenery amid the fast-developing urban jungles.

Along with the Arbor Day Foundation, the FAO honoured these cities with certificates for their commitment to grow and maintain trees hence creating healthy and happy places to live.

Verbally patting Mumbai’s greenery efforts, Arbor Day Foundation CEO, Dan Lambe, wrote to BMC supritendent of gardens, Jeetendra Pardeshi, saying, "We congratulate Mumbai on earning 2021 Tree Cities of the World recognition for the first time. The city is now part of an important global network, leading the way in urban and community forestry."

Now more than ever, trees and forests are a vital component of healthy, livable, and sustainable cities and towns around the globe. Mumbai’s commitment to effective urban forest management is helping to ensure a better future for its residents, he added.

The city was evaluated based on five standards which were ‘Establish Responsibility’, ‘Set the Rules’, ‘Know What You Have’, ‘Allocate the Resources’, and ‘Celebrate the Green Achievements’.

