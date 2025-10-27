Unseasonal Rains Devastate Paddy Crops In Palghar; MLA Vilas Tare Seeks Urgent Relief For Farmers | Representative Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: Heavy unseasonal rainfall has caused widespread damage to paddy crops across Palghar district, leaving hundreds of farmers in financial distress. Boisar MLA Vilas Tare has urged the district administration to immediately conduct crop damage assessments and provide emergency financial assistance to affected farmers.

MLA Submits Memorandum to District Administration

In a written memorandum submitted to Additional District Collector Bhausaheb Phatangare, Tare highlighted the severity of the situation and demanded swift action under government disaster relief schemes.

Shiv Sena Palghar District Chief Vasant Chavan was also present during the submission of the memorandum.

Paddy and Other Crops Hit by Unseasonal Downpour

“Palghar is a predominantly agrarian and tribal district where paddy cultivation is the main source of livelihood for most farmers,” Tare said.

“This year, despite being the month of October, heavy and unseasonal rains have destroyed paddy crops along with fruit plantations, flower farms, and vegetable fields.”

He added that the unseasonal showers during the peak harvest period had flattened standing crops, washed them away, and destroyed plantations in low-lying areas. In several parts of the district, seedlings have begun to rot under stagnant water.

Farmers Facing Financial Distress

Many farmers who had borrowed money for seeds, fertilisers, and labour are now facing a severe economic crisis.

Tare noted that the prolonged rainfall has pushed farmers into helplessness.

“Their source of income has collapsed. Immediate government support is critical to prevent further distress,” he appealed.

Demand for Immediate Compensation and Assessment

Tare has demanded that revenue officials, agriculture officers, and tehsil administrations urgently begin damage assessments of affected farms and disburse compensation through the State Natural Disaster Relief Fund (SNDRF).

Farmers across Palghar are now awaiting prompt action from the district administration, as crop damage continues to worsen with persistent rainfall.