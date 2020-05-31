Unlock 1.0 in Maharashtra: Full list of guidelines for public offices

A day after the Central Government announced an extension of the lockdown in the COVID-19 Containment Zones till June 30 and a phased re-opening of all activities outside containment zones, the Maharashtra Government has on Sunday issued a list of guidelines to be followed in government offices.

Here are the guidelines to be followed:

1. The temperature of all staff and visitors entering the office should be checked daily with a thermal scanner/infrared thermometer.

2. All the windows in the office should be kept open to keep the air circulating.

3. All office workers should wear at least triple-layer mask/ surgical mask throughout office hours.

4. All officers and staff in the office should avoid touching their nose, eyes and mouth frequently to prevent infection.

5. If you have a cough/cold, use tissue paper or a handkerchief. The handkerchief should be clean and washed. Handkerchiefs should be washed and cleaned daily. Handkerchiefs must be used while sneezing and coughing. Immediately after using the tissue paper, put it in a closed trash can and wash your hands thoroughly.