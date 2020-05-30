Unlock 1.0: What are the National Directives for public gatherings, consumption of liquor and work from home?

On Saturday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of "all activities outside containment zones for the next one month beginning June 1".

Along with the guidelines, the Ministry has also given the National Directives for COVID-19 management which includes guidelines with respect to public gatherings, consumption of liquor, work from home and others.

Here are the National Directives for COVID-19 management:

1. Face coverings: Wearing of face cover is compulsory in public places in workplaces and during transport.

2. Social distancing: Individuals must maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet (2 gaz ki doori) in public places. Shops will ensure physical distancing among customers and will not allow more than 5 persons at one time

3. Gatherings: Large public gatherings/congregations continue to remain prohibited. In marriage related gatherings, the number of guests should not to exceed 50 and in funeral/ last rites related gatherings, the number of persons should not to exceed 20.