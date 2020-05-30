Unlock 1.0: What are the National Directives for public gatherings, consumption of liquor and work from home?

On Saturday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of "all activities outside containment zones for the next one month beginning June 1".
Along with the guidelines, the Ministry has also given the National Directives for COVID-19 management which includes guidelines with respect to public gatherings, consumption of liquor, work from home and others.
Here are the National Directives for COVID-19 management:
1. Face coverings: Wearing of face cover is compulsory in public places in workplaces and during transport.
2. Social distancing: Individuals must maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet (2 gaz ki doori) in public places. Shops will ensure physical distancing among customers and will not allow more than 5 persons at one time
3. Gatherings: Large public gatherings/congregations continue to remain prohibited. In marriage related gatherings, the number of guests should not to exceed 50 and in funeral/ last rites related gatherings, the number of persons should not to exceed 20.
4. Spitting in public places will be punishable with fine, as may be prescribed by the State/UT local authority in accordance with its laws, rules or regulations
5. Consumption of liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco etc. in public places is prohibited.
6. Work from home (WfH): As far as possible the practice of WfH should be followed.
7. Staggering of work/business hours will be followed in office, work places, shops, markets and industrial & commercial establishments
8. Screening & hygiene: Provision for thermal scanning hand wash and sanitizer will be made at all entry and exit points and common areas.
9. Frequent sanitization of entire workplace, common facilities and all points which come into human contact ce door handles ete will be ensured, including between shits.
10. Social distancing: All persons in charge of workplaces will ensure adequate distance between workers, adequate gap between shifts, staggering the lunch breaks of staff etc.
