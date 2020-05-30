Lockdown extended to June 30: What are the MHA guidelines for Containment Zones in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and others?

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday extended the lockdown enforced due to the novel coronavirus pandemic to June 30. However, the lockdown is limited to Containment Zones.
The Ministry has said that lockdown, which began on March 25, shall continue to remain in force in the Containment Zones till June 30. Containment Zones will be demarcated by the District authorities after taking into consideration the guidelines of MoHFW, read the MHA order.
"In the Containment Zones, only essential activities shall be allowed. There shall be strict perimeter control to ensure that there is no movement of people in or out of these zones, except for medical emergencies and for maintaining supply of essential goods and services," MHA said.
"In the Containment Zones, there shall be intensive contact tracing house-to-house surveillance, and other clinical interventions, as required," they added.
The MHA has also directed the States and UTs to identify Buffer Zones outside the Containment Zones, where new cases are more likely to occur. "Within the buffer zones, restrictions as considered necessary may be put in place by the District authorities," they added.
Meanwhile, the new guidelines are about the phased re-opening of all activities outside containment zones.
In Phase I, religious places and places of worship for public; hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services; and shopping malls; will be permitted to open from June 8, 2020. Govt to issue guidelines in this regard.
In Phase II, schools, colleges, educational/ training/ coaching institutions etc., will be opened after consultations with States and UTs.
Based on the assessment of the situation, in Phase III, international air travel of passengers, operation of Metro Rail, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks etc. will be decided.
The order said that the 'Night Curfew' shall continue to remain in force, on the movement of individuals, for all non-essential activities. However, the revised timings of the curfew will be from 9 pm to 5 am.
