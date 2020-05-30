Milind Deora urges CM Uddhav Thackeray to chalk out Mumbai’s reopening in consultation with industry and medical experts

On May 20, Milind Deora while speaking to the news agency PTI had said Mumbai needs to self-isolate from the rest of the country for some time to contain the spread of COVID-19. The former MP from South Mumbai had said since the city is the worst hit in the country by the pandemic, the need is to ensure people stay at home as much as possible.

Deora, in partnership with the Godrej group, has set up quarantine and isolation facilities for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients from congested areas in South Mumbai. These facilities comprise of 900 beds and will be handed over to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.