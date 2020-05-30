Milind Deora urges CM Uddhav Thackeray to chalk out Mumbai’s reopening in consultation with industry and medical experts

Congress leader Milind Deora on Saturday urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to chalk out a plan for Mumbai to restart economic activities in the city. The Congress leader appealed to the CM to consult with industry and medical experts and start phase-wise restarting of activities in the city.
Taking to Twitter, Deora wrote: "Urge @CMOMaharashtra to chalk out Mumbai’s phase-wise reopening in consultation with industry & medical experts. Mumbai accounts for over 6% of India’s economy & cannot remain ‘bandh’ indefinitely. @RailMinIndia should consider resuming local trains services accordingly."
On May 20, Milind Deora while speaking to the news agency PTI had said Mumbai needs to self-isolate from the rest of the country for some time to contain the spread of COVID-19. The former MP from South Mumbai had said since the city is the worst hit in the country by the pandemic, the need is to ensure people stay at home as much as possible.
Deora, in partnership with the Godrej group, has set up quarantine and isolation facilities for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients from congested areas in South Mumbai. These facilities comprise of 900 beds and will be handed over to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
