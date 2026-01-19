UNICEF YuWaah Named Youth Engagement Partner For Mumbai Climate Week 2026 To Boost Youth-Led Climate Action

UNICEF YuWaah has been named the official Youth Engagement Partner for Mumbai Climate Week (MCW) 2026, to be held in Mumbai from February 17 to 19, 2026. | X @YuWaahIndia

UNICEF YuWaah has been named the official Youth Engagement Partner for Mumbai Climate Week (MCW) 2026, to be held in Mumbai from February 17 to 19, 2026. UNICEF India in collaboration with convenors Project Mumbai and YuWaah, will lead youth engagement activities throughout the month, beginning January, providing children and young people with opportunities to meaningfully inform climate action and policy discussions.

About Mumbai Climate Week

The Mumbai Climate Week is India’s first city-led platform focused on accelerating climate action through citizen-driven solutions for urban resilience. It aims to translate global climate priorities into locally led action in the Global South. Grounded in the recognition that climate crisis is also a child rights issue, UNICEF India, YuWaah, and Project Mumbai will work together to bring the voices, experiences, and solutions of children and young people into the climate dialogue and on-ground action throughout the week.

Speaking on the campaign, UNICEF India Representative Cynthia McCaffrey said, “Children and young people are powerful agents of change. By placing children at the centre of climate solutions, we work with governments to invest in their rights and in a cleaner, safer future for all. The Mumbai Climate Week gives young people a platform to lead practical solutions on challenges like e-waste—demonstrating how youth can drive climate action today.”

Campus Roadshows

Leading up to the MCW, UNICEF YuWaah will organize Campus Climate Roadshows across select colleges in Mumbai from February 9 to 16, 2026. The roadshow will feature a signature e-waste installation created under Special Campaign 5.0 of Eco Clubs for Mission LiFE, led by the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. The installation spotlights youth-led action on e-waste and responsible consumption.

To further advance youth-led climate solutions, UNICEF YuWaah is supporting the Youth Green Innovation Challenge, a national platform for young changemakers aged 16 to 24, as part of the MCW 2026. The Challenge invites youth-led innovations across three themes: Food Systems, Urban Resilience, and Energy Transition. Selected innovators will showcase their solutions at the MCW, engage with experts and policymakers, and explore opportunities for scale and sustained support.

Shishir Joshi, Founder and CEO of Project Mumbai, said, "The Campus Roadshow and Youth Green Innovation Challenge exemplify what MCW stands for: turning ideas into action through conversations that matter. By bringing these initiatives to college students, we are building a network of young climate advocates who will carry momentum beyond February and into their communities."

