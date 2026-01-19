 Maharashtra News: CBI Arrests HPCL Sales Officer For Accepting ₹1 Lakh Bribe In Chandrapur
The CBI has arrested an HPCL sales officer in Chandrapur for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to facilitate the handover of a retail outlet. The accused was caught red-handed during a trap laid by the agency following a complaint.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 10:13 PM IST
CBI arrest an HPCL sales officer for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe in Chandrapur | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Jan 19: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a sales officer of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Chandrapur, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a complainant, officials informed on Monday.

Complaint leads to CBI case

According to agency officials, the CBI registered a case on January 16 against the accused, HPCL sales officer Pratik Tagale, based on a written complaint alleging that he demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh to facilitate the handover of an HPCL retail outlet to the complainant’s wife, who is the proprietor of the outlet.

Trap laid by CBI

“As the complainant expressed his inability to arrange the entire sum at once, the accused agreed to accept Rs 1 lakh as part payment on January 17. He, however, insisted that the full amount be paid after the completion of the work. The CBI laid a trap on January 17 and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh. He was then placed under arrest,” a CBI official said.

