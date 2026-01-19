 Mumbai’s Climate Crusader Chinu Kwatra Wins Climate Action Award 2026 In Maldives
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai’s Climate Crusader Chinu Kwatra Wins Climate Action Award 2026 In Maldives

Mumbai’s Climate Crusader Chinu Kwatra Wins Climate Action Award 2026 In Maldives

Mumbai-based activist Chinu Kwatra won the Climate Action Award 2026 in Maldives for his ‘Trash to Treasure’ initiative. Voted by global participants, the project has recycled beach waste into reusable products and study benches, preventing over 4,000 tonnes of garbage from polluting oceans.

Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 10:32 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai-based environment activist’s unique initiative of turning trash to treasure wins one of the three climate action awards at the Climate Action Week 2026 organised in Maldives by the International Institute of Meta Professionals (IIMPs). |

Mumbai: Mumbai-based environment activist’s unique initiative of turning trash to treasure wins one of the three climate action awards at the Climate Action Week 2026 organised in Maldives by the International Institute of Meta Professionals (IIMPs).

Global Recognition

IIMPs concluded its Climate Action Week 2026 on a high note, crowning three standout projects with the coveted Climate Action Award. Among them, Mumbai-based Chinu Kwatra’s ‘Trash to Treasure’ initiative became the only Indian entry to claim the honour, voted directly by the more than 100 participants from over 20 countries. Other than Kwatra, Bali’s Tania Callista and Nigeria’s Sop Afolayan were also felicitated.

A dual‑MBA graduate turned sustainability advocate, Kwatra founded Khushiyaan Foundation and started Beach Warriors to clean the city’s seashores post Ganesh Visarjan, which later converted into a weekly activity to remove plastic waste. Recently, he set up India’s first material recovery facility for beach waste and started recycling the plastic waste into study benches for underprivileged students in rural schools. Now, the waste is also transformed into reusable goods such as garbage bags, tarpaulin, coasters, and planters, preventing about 4,000 tonnes of garbage from entering Mumbai’s oceans.

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 19, 2026, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Jhelum Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 19, 2026, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Jhelum Monday Weekly Draw
Maharashtra News: State Human Rights Commission Dismisses Complaint By Gangster Girish Nair’s Wife Against Prison Officials
Maharashtra News: State Human Rights Commission Dismisses Complaint By Gangster Girish Nair’s Wife Against Prison Officials
Maharashtra Govt To Hold Mayoral Lottery On January 22 For Mumbai And 28 Civic Bodies
Maharashtra Govt To Hold Mayoral Lottery On January 22 For Mumbai And 28 Civic Bodies
'I Thought It Was Enough, I Can’t Push It Anymore': Indian Badminton Icon Saina Nehwal Confirms Retirement After Knee Injury
'I Thought It Was Enough, I Can’t Push It Anymore': Indian Badminton Icon Saina Nehwal Confirms Retirement After Knee Injury
Read Also
World Economic Forum Davos 2026: 'International Funds See India As Key Investment Destination With...
article-image

About Climate Week

Climate Action Week 2026 brought together youth leaders, scientists, and policymakers from across the globe to brainstorm solutions for climate mitigation, renewable energy, and coastal conservation. The week featured hands-on workshops, policy simulations, and field visits to Maldivian beaches, culminating in a live‑voted award ceremony where delegates chose the projects that best embodied grassroots impact and innovative thinking.

“Winning this award feels surreal. It validates the power of collective action, every volunteer, every recycled bottle and every story shared matters. We’ll channel this momentum into scaling Trash to Treasure across Indian coastlines and mentoring emerging climate startups,” he said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Govt To Hold Mayoral Lottery On January 22 For Mumbai And 28 Civic Bodies
Maharashtra Govt To Hold Mayoral Lottery On January 22 For Mumbai And 28 Civic Bodies
Animal Rights Groups Write To CJI Over Supreme Court Remarks, Warn Of Violence Against Dogs
Animal Rights Groups Write To CJI Over Supreme Court Remarks, Warn Of Violence Against Dogs
BMC Elections 2026 Results: Congress Names Ashraf Azmi, MNS Appoints Yashwant Killedar As Group...
BMC Elections 2026 Results: Congress Names Ashraf Azmi, MNS Appoints Yashwant Killedar As Group...
Doctors Slam NBEMS Over NEET PG 2025 Zero Cut-Off Decision, FORDA Calls It Systemic Failure
Doctors Slam NBEMS Over NEET PG 2025 Zero Cut-Off Decision, FORDA Calls It Systemic Failure
Mumbai Crime: ₹1.33 Crore Cash Stolen From E-Commerce Office In Prabhadevi, Biometric Lock...
Mumbai Crime: ₹1.33 Crore Cash Stolen From E-Commerce Office In Prabhadevi, Biometric Lock...