Mumbai’s Climate Crusader Chinu Kwatra Wins Climate Action Award 2026 In Maldives

Mumbai: Mumbai-based environment activist’s unique initiative of turning trash to treasure wins one of the three climate action awards at the Climate Action Week 2026 organised in Maldives by the International Institute of Meta Professionals (IIMPs).

Global Recognition

IIMPs concluded its Climate Action Week 2026 on a high note, crowning three standout projects with the coveted Climate Action Award. Among them, Mumbai-based Chinu Kwatra’s ‘Trash to Treasure’ initiative became the only Indian entry to claim the honour, voted directly by the more than 100 participants from over 20 countries. Other than Kwatra, Bali’s Tania Callista and Nigeria’s Sop Afolayan were also felicitated.

A dual‑MBA graduate turned sustainability advocate, Kwatra founded Khushiyaan Foundation and started Beach Warriors to clean the city’s seashores post Ganesh Visarjan, which later converted into a weekly activity to remove plastic waste. Recently, he set up India’s first material recovery facility for beach waste and started recycling the plastic waste into study benches for underprivileged students in rural schools. Now, the waste is also transformed into reusable goods such as garbage bags, tarpaulin, coasters, and planters, preventing about 4,000 tonnes of garbage from entering Mumbai’s oceans.

About Climate Week

Climate Action Week 2026 brought together youth leaders, scientists, and policymakers from across the globe to brainstorm solutions for climate mitigation, renewable energy, and coastal conservation. The week featured hands-on workshops, policy simulations, and field visits to Maldivian beaches, culminating in a live‑voted award ceremony where delegates chose the projects that best embodied grassroots impact and innovative thinking.

“Winning this award feels surreal. It validates the power of collective action, every volunteer, every recycled bottle and every story shared matters. We’ll channel this momentum into scaling Trash to Treasure across Indian coastlines and mentoring emerging climate startups,” he said.

