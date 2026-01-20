Rashtriya Sevika Samiti Organizes Makar Sankranti Saghosh Sanchalan In Panvel To Promote Nation First

Rashtriya Sevika Samiti | X

Panvel: Reaffirming the spirit of - Nation First and promoting pride in Indian culture, the Rashtriya Sevika Samiti organized a disciplined Saghosh Sanchalan in Panvel, Raigad district, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. The Samiti, which has been working for the past nine decades towards building a harmonious and well-organized society, conducts such processions as part of its ongoing social and national outreach.

Route and Participation

The procession began at Nutan Gujarati School and proceeded through key locations in the city, including the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar statue, Visava Hotel, Jyoti Aahar Bhavan, Hanuman Mandir, CKP Hall, Virupaksha Temple, Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil Memorial, Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium, and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial, before concluding at the Gujarati School.

Participants from four talukas—Pen, Panvel, Khalapur, and Uran took part in the event. A total of 179 Sevikas marched in the procession, while nearly 100 citizens and Sangh Bandhus were present to witness and support the event.

Dignitaries Present

Kokan Prant Vyavastha Pramukh Kanchan Pandit attended the program. Also present were Raigad District Guardian Manjusha Shende, District Vyavastha Pramukh Manjusha Bhave, District Co-Vyavastha Pramukh Vijaya Aundhekar, and District Environment Activity Pramukh Jyoti Kanitkar.

The chief guest was ophthalmologist Sangeeta Joshi

Addressing the gathering, Kanchan Pandit highlighted the 90-year journey of the Rashtriya Sevika Samiti and shared information about the steady growth of its branches in the Konkan region. She noted that the Samiti is the country’s oldest and largest women’s organization and emphasized the need to reform social practices through personal conduct to contribute effectively to nation-building.

She further stated that the feeling of national commitment must be nurtured within families and that collective progress is possible only when all sections of society work together in coordination, much like the organs of the human body.

The event concluded with the collective singing of Vande Mataram, marking the formal completion of the procession.

