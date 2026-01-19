Mahayuti Will Elect Mayor In BMC And Other Civic Bodies, Says Deputy CM Eknath Shinde As Political Speculation Grows

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde | X - @mieknathshinde

Mumbai: Shiv Sena and the BJP contested the BMC elections together as part of the Mahayuti alliance, and a Mahayuti mayor will be elected in BMC, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Monday. He also clarified that in all civic bodies where the Mahayuti has jointly fought the elections, including Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli and Ulhasnagar, the mayor’s post will go to the alliance.

Rumour Clarification

Speculation had been rife as no single party secured a clear majority in the BMC elections and Shiv Sena had kept its corporators at a five-star hotel. Addressing the rumours, Shinde asserted that there would be no deviation from the mandate given by voters. He said Mumbaikars had voted with great trust for the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance and the party would not take any decision that betrays that mandate. Shinde also appealed to citizens not to believe in rumours, reiterating that a Mahayuti mayor will be elected in Mumbai as well as in other municipal corporations where the alliance fought together.

Political circles, however, are abuzz with speculation that Shinde is keen to secure the BMC mayor’s post for the Shiv Sena, at least for the first two-and-a-half years, as this year marks the birth centenary of party founder Bal Thackeray. Sena sources said that although Shinde is aware that the BJP is unlikely to concede the mayor’s post to the Sena, he cannot be seen as stepping back from the demand. According to sources, Shiv Sainiks wish to have a Sena mayor in Balasaheb Thackeray’s centenary year, and raising the issue publicly is seen as a way of keeping the party’s core supporters motivated.

Sanjay Raut’s Claim

Meanwhile, Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) faction spokesperson and MP Sanjay Raut claimed that the opposition bloc is close to securing a majority in the BMC. “We are currently at 108 seats with the UBT, MNS, Congress and our allies. The target is 114. We are short by just six seats. Just wait and watch, anything can happen in Mumbai politics,” Raut said.

Raut also took a sharp swipe at Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over reports that Shinde-led Shiv Sena corporators have been moved to luxury hotels in Bandra and Kalyan-Dombivli. “Our corporators are not hiding; they are at home, living a normal life,” Raut said. “Shinde is living in fear. He has kept his corporators in three different hotels because he knows they are ready to switch sides,” he alleged.

