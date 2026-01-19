Navi Mumbai News: ACTREC Highlights AI-Driven Cancer Detection At National Cervical Cancer Workshop

ACTREC–Tata Memorial Centre conducts a national workshop at its Navi Mumbai campus to strengthen cervical cancer screening and pre-cancer management skills | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 19: Integrating scientific evidence, live clinical demonstrations, artificial intelligence-driven innovations, and advanced hands-on treatment training, the Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC) of the Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) organised a two-day National Workshop on “Fundamentals of Cervical Cancer Screening, Colposcopy & Pre-cancer Management” on January 15–16, 2026, at its Navi Mumbai campus, as part of Cervical Cancer Awareness Month.

Focus on prevention and early detection

Cervical cancer remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among women in India, despite being largely preventable through timely screening and early treatment. The workshop was organised by the Division of Implementation Science and Behavioural Research (DISBR) under the Centre for Cancer Epidemiology (CCE), ACTREC, and featured a panel of over 12 experts in cervical cancer prevention and care.

Notable among them was Dr. Usha Saraiya, an internationally recognised expert and “Living Legends” awardee of the International Federation for Cervical Pathology and Colposcopy (IFCPC), along with Dr. Smita Joshi, Senior Scientist at Prayas Health Group, Pune, and senior clinician-scientists from ACTREC.

Participants from across the country

A total of 34 participants, including gynaecologists, public health professionals, postgraduate trainees and researchers from 10 states across India, took part in the programme.

The workshop focused on strengthening skills in evidence-based screening, accurate diagnosis, and effective management of cervical pre-cancers, with a strong emphasis on practical learning and real-world application.

Training in screening technologies

Participants received training in colposcopy, cervical cytology, HPV vaccination updates, and screening technologies such as VIA, HPV DNA testing and HPV self-sampling.

The programme also highlighted the growing role of digital health tools and artificial intelligence in early cancer detection, showing how AI-assisted image analysis can improve accuracy, speed and access to screening services, particularly in low-resource settings.

Hands-on treatment experience

Hands-on training in thermal ablation, cryotherapy and loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP) allowed participants to gain practical experience in treating pre-cancerous lesions under expert guidance. Case-based discussions further helped bridge the gap between screening and treatment.

Call for wider screening coverage

The programme concluded with addresses by Dr. Pankaj Chaturvedi, Director, ACTREC, and Dr. Prashant Bhat, Medical Superintendent, ACTREC, who emphasised the need for wider screening coverage, continuous skill development of healthcare workers, adoption of new technologies, and strong quality assurance systems.

