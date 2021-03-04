'Under immense financial distress': MESTA urges Varsha Gaikwad to help teachers, staff to prevent closure of private schools in Maharashtra

Over 6 lakh teachers and 1.50 lakh support staff including trustees of private schools on Thursday appealed to State School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad to refrain from making any indiscriminate changes in the fee structure of private schools in Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra English School Teachers Association (MESTA) submitted their memorandum of demands to the state education minister explaining the plight of teachers, support staff and their families who were suffering due to orders passed by the ministry related to collection of school fees.

MESTA stated that the financial condition of teachers and schools are abysmal and need immediate financial assistance. The association said if full salaries of teachers and staff are not released it might lead to downsizing in schools and also temporary or permanent closure of many schools in the state.