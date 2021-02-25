Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Local bodies can keep offline schools shut for some time, says minister Varsha Gaikwad

Mumbai: Taking note of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state school education minister Varsha Gaikwad on Thursday directed local administrative bodies to keep offline schools shut for some time, starting March 1, 2021, in affected districts.

Gaikwad said, "In view of the increasing prevalence of coronavirus in some districts of the state, the local administration is being directed to decide to keep schools closed for some time,k from March 1, 2021, if the need arises and until the situation is under control."

This direction has been given after corona cases emerged in student hostels at Latur and Washim districts and at a school in Satara district of Maharashtra. Gaikwad said, "The safety of students and teachers is top priority. The local administration of schools where corona outbreaks have occurred have been instructed to carry out the necessary cleaning and disinfection activities there."

Currently, schools have reopened offline for Classes 5 to 12 in Maharashtra, except in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai. Gaikwad said, "Considering the prevalence of corona among students and teachers in schools in some districts of the state, I am discussing the matter with the minister of social welfare and the minister of tribal welfare department. A district-wise review is being conducted by education officials in the state."