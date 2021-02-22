Mumbai: SSC and HSC board examinations will be conducted offline, says state School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 board examinations will be conducted offline, announced Varsha Gaikwad, state school education minister on Monday. Gaikwad announced this while answering queries raised by the parents of students preparing for the SSC and HSC board examinations on the mode of conducting examinations on account of the COVID-19 risks.

The Free Press Journal (FPJ) had reported on January 14, 2021, that SSC and HSC board examinations will not be conducted online due to the diversity in economic conditions and lack of access to technical facilities among students of different backgrounds, according to sources from the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

On Monday, Gaikwad confirmed the same and said, "Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) board examinations cannot be conducted via online mode. It is not possible to conduct board examinations via online mode, so the exams will be conducted via offline mode."