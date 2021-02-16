HSC board exams from April 23 to May 21; SSC exams from April 29 to May 20: MSBSHSE announces tentative timetable

Mumbai: In an attempt to clear the confusion among students, the Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board theory examinations will be conducted from April 23 to May 21, 2021 while, Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board theory examinations will be conducted from April 29 to May 20, 2021 tentatively, announced the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Tuesday.

MSBSHSE said, "The timetable of SSC and HSC board examinations will be available at https://mahahsscboard.org/. The timetable is not final and is subject to change based on the situation. The timetable is just for information of students. The final timetable will be provided to schools and junior colleges in printed format before the examinations."

The state board has asked schools and junior colleges to send in their suggestions or objections regarding the tentative timetable in written format to the board by February 22.

On January 21, 2021, Varsha Gaikwad, state school education minister had announced, "HSC (Class 12) board theory examinations in Maharashtra will be held from April 23 to May 29, 2021. While, SSC (Class 10) board exams will be held from April 29 to May 31, 2021 tentatively."

Also, the minister had announced that all SSC and HSC board exams will be conducted offline in compliance with the central and state government Covid-19 rules and regulations.