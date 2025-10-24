Ulwe Tragedy: Nepali Man Dies, Police Probe Deliberate Family Poisoning

One dead and four hospitalised after a family of five found unconscious in their Ulwe home; police investigating cause | Representational Image

A day after a Nepali family of five was found unconscious inside their Ulwe residence, one member, Santosh Bira Loohar (22), died, while the surviving couple regained consciousness on Friday. Police now suspect that the deceased may have mixed poison into their food.

Surviving Couple Recovers, Provides Statement

According to Ulwe police, Ramesh Loohar (23) and his wife Basanti recorded their statements after recovering at the Panvel Sub-District Hospital. Their children — Ayush (5) and Aryan (3) — are also reported to be stable.

“Ramesh had bought mutton, and Santosh prepared mutton curry on Wednesday evening while the other two were away from home. After returning home, the family had the same curry for dinner. Santosh had his dinner first and went to sleep, while Ramesh and his wife had dinner around 8 p.m., followed by tea at 8:30 p.m., which Santosh did not consume. It is clear that the tea was not poisoned. Since Santosh prepared the mutton alone, it is suspected he may have poisoned the curry, but confirmation will come only after forensic reports,” said Senior Police Inspector Arjun Rajane.

Timeline of the Incident

During the night, Basanti began vomiting but went back to sleep. By morning, all four family members were unable to move and lost consciousness. The house owner alerted police after repeated knocks went unanswered.

Police noted that the brothers had no major disputes but were not on close terms. Santosh, who had recently lost his job at a hotel in Ulwe Sector 5, had been living with Ramesh, who had also lost his job as a watchman. Financial distress may have motivated Santosh’s alleged action.

“The youngest child had fractured his leg a year ago. They couldn’t afford treatment, so he is still left untreated and limps around,” the officer added.

Forensic Investigation Underway

A forensic team collected food samples from the house, along with Santosh’s blood and viscera for examination.

“The exact cause of poisoning will be confirmed after forensic reports are received. If it is established that the poisoning was deliberate, an offence will be registered accordingly,” added Inspector Rajane.