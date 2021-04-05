Ulhasnagar: Fishes to save Ulhas river from getting polluted; locals release over 20,000 fishes

Ulhasnagar: Locals from Ulhasnagar along with non-government organisations have released fish in Ulhas river to save it from pollution. Saguna Rural foundation along with locals released 20 thousand grass carp and silver carp fishes across the river on Sunday. The fish are brought from Calcutta only to clean polluted Ulhas river. Chandrashekhar Bhadsavle took initiative along with Ulhas Nadi Bachav kruti Samiti to solve Ulhas river water hyacinth problem.

To start with this project the first attempt was made on Sunday April 4. In the early morning at Rayate bridge 20,000 fishes were released in the Ulhas river. "These fishes will eat the small baby plants of water hyacinth and lettuce and keep the river clean. These fishes will also become a good source of fishing for the local fishermen. Hence, it will help in conservation of Ulhas river from invasive water weed species such as water hyacinth and water lettuce," said Chandrashekhar Bhadavavle, Founder of Saguna Rural Foundation who accompanied the locals and brought the fishes.

Bhadavavle further added the campaign had more than 70 people including locals and NGO members who started the drive with slogan save Ulhas river. "The fishes were brought from Calcutta and it cost Rs 3 to Rs 5 per fish. We found an impact in Aurangabad, so accordingly we attempted in Ulhas river. We will see an impact by November, as it atleast take six months," added Bhadavavle.