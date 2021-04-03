Ulhasnagar: Woman massager robs ornaments worth Rs 2 lakh, investigation underway

A woman who had come for massage of a 30-year-old woman in Ulhasnagar robbed gold ornaments worth Rs 2 lakhs. The Ulhasnagar police have registered a case and are investigating the matter to search the woman.

The police said that the incident took place at the bungalow of Deepak Nankani at Ulhasnagar. On Thursday afternoon at 1pm the accused woman Aarti Utekar came for a massage of Janhvi Deepak Nankani 30. Nankani usually calls Utekar for a massage at her bungalow. "Janhvi was busy with some household work, so she asked Aarti to sit in the bedroom till she got free. Taking a chance, Aarti opened the dressing table in the bedroom and took away gold ornaments. The gold ornaments included gold bracelets, locket, ear rings worth Rs 2 lakh,"said a police official from Ulhasnagar police station.