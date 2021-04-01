Ulhasnagar: Six BJP members booked for flouting COVID-19 norms during protests demanding Anil Deshmukh's resignation

The Ulhasnagar police have booked more than six local Bharatiya Janata Party members including three corporators and a city president from Ulhasnagar. The police have booked them for violating the social distancing and COVID-19 norms and carrying out protests against the Maha Vikas Aghadi and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.
The four were booked on Tuesday.
The police said the protest was carried out on March 21 between 1:10 pm to 1:20 pm in front of BJP corporator Manoj Lassi's office in Ulhasnagar 2. "Soon after the former Mumbai police commissioner released a letter bomb against the Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. A state-wide protest was carried out by BJP party members at various parts of the city and its suburbs. However, it was on Sunday, March 21 a protest against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and state home minister Anil Deshmukh, who is in the eye of a storm on alleged charges of corruption and police interference to fill his own coffers. The party members carrying placards shouted slogans demanding the resignation of Deshmukh and blaming the Uddhav Sarkar going against the constitution," added the officer.
The Ulhasnagar police have booked BJP members including three corporator Jamnu Purswani, Manoj Lassi and Prakash Makhija. The other party members booked are Ajit Singh Labana, Dr. LB Singh and Mannu Khemchandani. "We have registered a case on Tuesday and are investigating the matter. The protests didn't follow the social distancing and covid-19 norms. Also, they don't have any prior permission to commit the protest at a public place," said a police officer on condition of anonymity.
The Ulhasnagar police have registered a case on complaint of Jaganath Koli a police constable based with Ulhasnagar police station under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269(Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 290 (Punishment for public nuisance in cases not otherwise provided for) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)