Ulhasnagar: Six BJP members booked for flouting COVID-19 norms during protests demanding Anil Deshmukh's resignation

The Ulhasnagar police have booked more than six local Bharatiya Janata Party members including three corporators and a city president from Ulhasnagar. The police have booked them for violating the social distancing and COVID-19 norms and carrying out protests against the Maha Vikas Aghadi and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

The four were booked on Tuesday.

The police said the protest was carried out on March 21 between 1:10 pm to 1:20 pm in front of BJP corporator Manoj Lassi's office in Ulhasnagar 2. "Soon after the former Mumbai police commissioner released a letter bomb against the Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. A state-wide protest was carried out by BJP party members at various parts of the city and its suburbs. However, it was on Sunday, March 21 a protest against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and state home minister Anil Deshmukh, who is in the eye of a storm on alleged charges of corruption and police interference to fill his own coffers. The party members carrying placards shouted slogans demanding the resignation of Deshmukh and blaming the Uddhav Sarkar going against the constitution," added the officer.