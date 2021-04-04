Ulhasnagar: Case registered against resto-bar for flouting COVID-19 norms; women found doing obscene act to attract customers

The Vithalwadi police in Ulhasnagar have registered a case against a 100 days bar and restaurant for violating pandemic rules and running it with five women who were found doing obscene acts with customers till late night. The police have arrested the manager and waiter of the bar and rescued the woman. The police said the bar used to open after 10pm once the police round and patrolling was done.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had warned people to avoid going in crowded places and following social distancing. With the increasing cases of covid-19 in Thane and Ulhasnagar. The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation and local police had imposed a pandemic act requesting shops, hotels, restaurants and bars to run at a restricted time accordingly. However, violating the norms around five women at a 100 days bar in Ulhasnagar were seen doing obscene acts to lure the customers till 12:30pm. The bar is well known as Orchestra bar situated at Shriram chowk in Ulhasnagar-4.