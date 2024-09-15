‘Uddhav Thackeray Stopped Projects, We Brought In 52% Of FDI’: CM Eknath Shinde Criticises Opposition During Marathwada Rally

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | X

Dharashiv: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde launched a scathing attack on the opposition during the first leg of his Marathwada tour on Saturday in Dharashiv district. He alleged that Uddhav Thackeray's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had focused solely on halting welfare and development projects initiated by the previous government. In contrast, he claimed that his government not only delivered major projects but also attracted 52% of the country's foreign direct investment (FDI) for the state during his tenure.

The CM also reiterated his earlier promise that, if re-elected, the financial aid provided to women under the 'Mukhyamantri Lakdi Bahin Yojana' would gradually be increased to Rs 3,000.

Shinde, known mainly for his political influence in Thane and Mumbai region, held a huge rally in Dharashiv of Marathwada region on Saturday which happens to be the political base of his close confidant cabinet minister Tanaji Sawant. This is seen as Shinde's attempt to slowly reach out to areas away from Mumbai where Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena has had political influence for many decades.

Tanaji Sawant made headlines recently in national media when he made some controversial comments against coalition partner Ajit Pawar's NCP. The rally in Dharashiv received a massive response from women and farmers from Marathwada.

“Our purpose of being in power is to give something useful to the people. The previous government's purpose was to take away things from people. We have been working day and night, unlike the previous chief minister who sat at home all day. We have come out with Ladki Bahin Yojana where poor women are already getting Rs 1500 per month. If you empower us again and give your blessings we will gradually take this amount to Rs 2,000 then to Rs 2,500 and even to Rs 3,000,” Shinde said.

“The last government was only focused on blocking projects such as the Metro in Mumbai and other projects. But we have focused on completing development projects such as Samruddhi Mahamarg, Atal Setu, Mumbai Metro, coastal road and many other projects,” Shinde added.

Minister Tanaji Sawant recounted all the welfare and health schemes introduced by the Shinde government in the last two years. However, Tanaji Sawant avoided mentioning Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's name throughout his entire speech.

Sawant thanked CM Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis multiple times for all the schemes implemented in his district but clearly avoided mentioning Ajit Pawar or NCP's name in his entire speech.