 Mumbai: Municipal Corporation Launches Disability Certificate Centre At Shatabdi Hospital In Kandivali
The Municipal Corporation has inaugurated a dedicated Disability Examination, Evaluation, and Certificate Distribution Centre at Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar General Hospital (Shatabdi) in Kandivali.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 06:01 PM IST
Shatabdi Hospital | File Photo

Mumbai: A dedicated Disability Examination, Evaluation, and Certificate Distribution Centre has been launched at Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar General Hospital (Shatabdi) in Kandivali by the Mumbai Municipal Corporation, bringing much-needed relief to differently-abled citizens across the western suburbs.

The new centre will issue disability certificates for four categories: orthopaedic disabilities, ear-related conditions, eye impairments, and leprosy-related deformities. This initiative aims to ease the burden on citizens residing in Jogeshwari to Dahisar, and Mira Road to Virar, who previously had to travel to Cooper or J.J. Hospital for such documentation, as reported by Loksatta.

The centre commenced operations last week and is currently in its early phase, with staff training ongoing. The process of issuing certificates is expected to begin in September.

To receive a certificate, applicants must register for a Unique Disability ID (UDID) through the official government website. Once registered, eligible individuals will be scheduled for medical examinations at the Kandivali centre every Wednesday.

To streamline the process and reduce patient stress, an attendant will assist individuals throughout their visit, escorting them to relevant departments, facilitating examinations, and ensuring proper submission of reports. This support system is designed to significantly minimise the challenges faced by differently-abled patients during hospital visits.

Dr. Chandrakant Pawar, Chief Medical Superintendent of Municipal Hospitals, emphasised that this centre will not only benefit patients locally but also help reduce the load on Cooper Hospital. Initially, the centre will certify only 3–4 patients per week, as special training is underway to prevent fraudulent claims. The number of cases handled will gradually increase as staff gain more experience, according to the report.

