Mumbai News: Parsi Trust Denies Rumours Of Development At Doongerwadi Cemetery

The trust managing the Tower of Silence has allayed fears among Parsis that developers have been allowed into Doongerwadi, their 50-acre wooded cemetery on Malabar Hill.

In a statement in response to rumours and allegations that construction and earth-moving equipment was seen at the cemetery, the seven trustees of Bombay Parsi Punchayet (BPP), the apex body of the community, which also administers the cemetery, said that the 'malicious' rumours on social media were false.

"We hold the sanctity of the Doongerwadi lands very close to our heart and we will never ever allow anyone to take advantage of our holy lands, let alone any development," said the statement issued by Viraf Mehta, chairperson of the BPP and other trustees.

The BPP said they have been clearing debris and shrubs in a section of the cemetery so that the space can be filled with red soil and replanted with native trees. "The area is secluded and was used as a dumping ground for waste by neighbours. We are rejuvenating the area and are planting between 700 and 800 native trees," said BPP trustee Hoshang Jal

Mehta said that the work also included repairs to damaged portions of the boundary wall. *Since the Malabar Hill area is a VIP zone, movement of heavy vehicles is not allowed during the day, hence the trucks were working late at night. Somebody took pictures and put it on social media and named some companies that are allegedly doing the work. We are reforesting unkempt land. I wish they had called us before spreading rumours," said Mehta.

The three-centuries-old cemetery is located in an area that ranks at the top of India's priciest residential areas. This makes the funeral park the subject of regular allegations that the land mafia is eyeing the cemetery land.

Early this week, social media groups in the community were rife with reports of 'development' near the Hodiwalla Bungli or prayer hall located near a high-rise residential tower. Members demanded a response from the BPP on the identity of the two developers named in the social media. There were questions about the earth-movers and trucks working during the night.

The BPP said that they are committed to ensure that the consecrated Doongerwadi lands are protected, preserved and conserved only for the purposes that they have been earmarked for, to preserve the ancient Zoroastrian funeral custom of dokhmenashini or sky burials.