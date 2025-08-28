Mumbai News: Human Waste Found On Seats Of Goregaon–CSMT Train, Sparks Safety & Cleanliness Concerns

Human Waste Found On Seats Of Goregaon–CSMT Train. |

Commuters were left shocked and disturbed on Thursday morning after boarding the 10:06 AM CSMT-bound local train from Goregaon, only to find that seats in the ladies' first-class and adjacent second-class general compartments were smeared with a substance resembling human waste.

This incident is not the first of its kind. A similar case was reported a few years ago on the Harbour Line, where human excreta was allegedly found in a coach.

The incident has sparked fresh calls for the Railways to tighten security at train stabling points and to implement stringent pre-departure inspections to prevent such distressing events in the future.

Outraged passengers linked the incident to a potential security breach. "This is not just a cleanliness issue—it’s a matter of passenger safety," said one daily commuter. "There should be stricter surveillance and security at the train yard where these locals are parked, to ensure no unauthorized person can access the coaches."

Commuters also demanded that thorough checks be conducted on all trains before they are introduced into service. “A basic inspection before departure could have prevented this. It’s unacceptable for such negligence to occur in one of the world’s busiest suburban railway networks,” another passenger added.