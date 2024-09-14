 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena To Field Former Lok Sabha MPs Amid BJP Pressure And UBT Challenge
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena To Field Former Lok Sabha MPs Amid BJP Pressure And UBT Challenge

In a strategic move, the Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has decided to give its former Lok Sabha MPs another chance to prove their mettle in the upcoming Assembly elections. By fielding former MPs, the Sena aims to send a message that it is committed to protecting the political interests of those who deserted the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.

Ravikiran Deshmukh
Saturday, September 14, 2024
article-image
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: In a strategic move, the Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has decided to give its former Lok Sabha MPs another chance to prove their mettle in the upcoming Assembly elections. By fielding former MPs, the Sena aims to send a message that it is committed to protecting the political interests of those who deserted the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.

Additionally, it seeks to convey a message to the BJP, which has been accused of exerting pressure to deny tickets to some Sena MPs based on negative survey reports.

According to sources, the potential candidates include Bhavna Gawali and Kripal Tumane who have recently got elected to the state legislative council. While Gawali was denied a ticket from Yavatmal-Washim constituency, Tumane was refused similarly from Ramtek Lok Sabha. Gawali has expressed her desire to contest from Risod from Washim district.

Though both are now members of the State Legislative Council, if elected, the party will have seasoned faces in the Assembly, a senior leader from Sena told FPJ.

Similarly, Hemant Godse who lost from Nashik, Hemant Patil who was refused the party ticket from Hingoli Lok Sabha will contest the upcoming assembly elections.

But Rahul Shevale, who lost to Anil Desai from Mumbai South Central could be an exception. Since he has been active in Delhi for the party's coordination with BJP and NDA allies, he may not contest the assembly elections, sources said. When asked about this, Shevale said he was happy with his current job.

In another case, Shiv Sena may not ask its former MP Sadashiv Lokhande who lost in Shirdi to contest due to some issues in Shrirampur assembly constituency from where his name was under consideration, sources said.

Sanjay Mandlik, who lost in Kolhapur against Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, will be fielded for the Assembly election. It is also learnt that Shinde has staked his claim for allocation of constituencies to field former MPs.

article-image

“Negotiations are underway with the partners in Mahayuti and we are optimistic that the constituencies demanded for our former Lok Sabha members will be allocated in our favour,” said a close aide of Shinde.

