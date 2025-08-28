 Mumbai: Complete List Of Artificial Ponds For Ganpati Visarjan 2025
Spread across all wards, these temporary ponds aim to ease congestion at natural water bodies and encourage environmentally conscious celebrations.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 05:16 PM IST
On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi this year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced the creation of 288 artificial ponds across the city to ensure safe and eco-friendly immersion of Ganpati idols. Spread across all wards, these temporary ponds aim to ease congestion at natural water bodies and encourage environmentally conscious celebrations.

In South Mumbai, devotees will find immersion facilities at landmark spots such as Gateway of India, Badhwar Park, Jamshedji Bandar, Cooperage Garden, Girgaon Chowpatty and Banganga Tank, among others.

Moving to Central Mumbai, arrangements have been made at Veer Sambhaji Maidan in Dongri, Janabai Rokde Municipal School in Mazjid, Mumba Devi Udyan, Na. M. Joshi School in Byculla, and Veer Jijamata Bhosale Udyan. Larger grounds including August Kranti Maidan, Tardeo Police Quarters and BIT Building at Mumbai Central are also on the list.

In the Western suburbs, artificial ponds have been set up at Lokhandwala, Andheri Sports Complex, Jogeshwari’s Ravji Maidan, Juhu Chowpatty, Santacruz’s Bapista Garden, and Powai’s Sambhaji Maharaj Maidan. Goregaon and Malad will host several sites such as Aarey Bhaskar Ground, Pandurangwadi Lake, Malad Marve Beach and multiple school grounds.

The Eastern suburbs too have extensive facilities, with ponds located at Chembur’s Tilaknagar Ground, Gandhi Maidan, Bhakti Park Garden, Ghatkopar’s Dattaji Salvi Maidan, Bhandup’s Yashwantrao Chavan Maidan, and Mulund’s Kalidas Hall and Taluka Krida Sankul.

Further north, in Borivali and Dahisar, ponds have been created at Charkop, Kandivali Gaothan, Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Rajda Municipal School Ground, General Arunkumar Vaidya Ground, Naytodi Ground and Dahisar’s Pandurang Shastri Athawale Maidan.

With a total of 288 artificial immersion ponds citywide, the civic body has ensured that devotees across Mumbai, from Colaba to Dahisar and from Chembur to Mulund, have access to nearby, eco-friendly visarjan spots.

Here's the complete LIST

