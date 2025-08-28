Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Update: Railways Confirms Gujarat Stations Nearing Completion | All You Need To Know

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Update: Railways Confirms Gujarat Stations Nearing Completion |

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor, popularly known as the Bullet Train project, is advancing steadily, with the Ministry of Railways confirming significant progress on station development in Gujarat.

The #BulletTrain stations on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad corridor in Gujarat are nearing completion. With modern design, cultural identity, seamless connectivity and eco-friendly features, the stations will redefine passenger comfort and set new benchmarks in travel. pic.twitter.com/2olttW6Mnb — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 28, 2025

In an update shared on Thursday, Indian Railways announced that the stations forming part of the corridor are nearing completion. Highlighting the modern architecture, cultural elements, eco-friendly features, and seamless connectivity, the ministry said the new facilities are expected to redefine passenger comfort and set new standards in Indian rail travel.

“The Bullet Train stations on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor in Gujarat are nearing completion. With modern design, cultural identity, seamless connectivity, and eco-friendly features, the stations will redefine passenger comfort and set new benchmarks in travel,” Indian Railways posted on X.

The project has also achieved another milestone in Vadodara district, where the construction of a bridge over the Vishwamitri River has been completed. This 80-metre-long structure, located adjacent to the Vadodara-Surat main line of Western Railways, consists of three piers, one in the river stream and two on either bank. It is the seventeenth of the 21 planned river bridges in Gujarat, with four additional bridges planned for construction in Maharashtra.

The Vishwamitri River itself is intersected by the Bullet Train alignment at nine locations in and around Vadodara. Of these, three additional crossings have already been completed, while work on the others is underway. Given Vadodara’s dense urban layout, the construction required meticulous planning and coordination with the Vadodara Municipal Corporation and other authorities to ensure smooth progress.

Once operational, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor is expected to transform long-distance travel in India, offering passengers high-speed connectivity along a 508-kilometre route that spans both Gujarat and Maharashtra