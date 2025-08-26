IN PICS: BMC Workers Prepare Artificial Pond At Shivaji Park In Mumbai’s Dadar For Ganpati Visarjan | FPJ| Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: As Ganeshotsav 2025 approaches, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has begun preparations to ensure smooth and eco-friendly visarjan (immersion) activities across the city. At Shivaji Park in Dadar West, BMC workers are busy making an artificial pond that will be used for the immersion of Ganpati idols.

The move aims to promote sustainable practices and reduce the environmental impact on natural water bodies like the Arabian Sea and city lakes. The artificial pond at Shivaji Park is one of many being prepared in Mumbai to accommodate the large number of devotees who perform idol immersion rituals during the festival.

The preparations come just ahead of the one-and-a-half-day visarjan, which will take place shortly after Ganpati idols are welcomed into homes and public pandals on August 27, marking the start of the 10-day celebration.

Ganeshotsav is one of Mumbai’s most celebrated festivals, known for its devotion, community bonding, music, and cultural events. Every year, lakhs of idols, big and small, are immersed in water as a symbolic farewell to Lord Ganesha, with prayers for his return the following year. By setting up artificial ponds, the BMC aims to ensure public safety, better crowd management, and cleaner immersion practices.

Eco-Friendly Ganesh Pandals Partner With Rotary Committee, Converts Pandal Flowers Into Agarbattis & Compost

In other news, the Rotary District 3141 Environment Committee has joined hands with eco-friendly Ganesh pandals and housing societies across Mumbai to encourage a greener Ganeshotsav. As part of this initiative, floral waste collected from pandals will be processed into incense sticks (agarbattis) and organic compost, helping to significantly lower the festival’s environmental impact.

Avenue Chairperson Rajesh Chaudhary, a noted environmentalist, explained, “Currently, three Sarvajanik Pandals at Cuffe Parade, Chembur and Andheri have agreed to support the initiative. Besides these, four pandals in housing complexes at Kandivli East, Mulund, Marol and Andheri East have joined in. We also have large housing societies at Nepean Sea Road, Cuffe Parade, Chembur, Mulund, Juhu, Andheri West, Andheri East, Marol and Kandivli East, where members who bring Ganesha idols home are contributing as well.”