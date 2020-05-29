Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Govt increases honorarium for doctors on contract and bond

On Friday, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Government announced a substantial hike in the honorarium of doctors serving their bonds to bring it at par with doctors working on a contract basis. "This will further strengthen their resolve in this war against COVID-19," said the Chief Minister.

Uddhav said that the doctors serving their bonds in tribal areas will get Rs 75,000 instead of Rs 60,000. Specialist doctors working in tribal areas will be paid Rs 85,000 from the previous Rs 70,000, said Chief Minister’s Office in a release issued on Friday.

MBBS doctors in other areas will see their honorarium rise to Rs 70,000 from Rs 55,000. Similarly, specialist doctors in other areas will get an honorarium of Rs 80,000 instead of Rs 65,000.