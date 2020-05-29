When will Mumbai gets its rain? Maximum City to witness pre-monsoon from June 2-4, Maha to receive rain by June 8

The IMD on Thursday predicted that monsoon will likely hit Maharashtra by June 8 and pre-monsoon activities are expected to start by May 30.
While, Mumbai is likely to witness pre-monsoon from June 2-4, reported Zee News. The Maximum City is likely to experience the onset of Monsoon on June 10 or June 11.
Dr Anupam Kashyapi, India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist, Pune told news agency ANI, Maharashtra will likely witness monsoon by June 8 and pre-monsoon activities are expected to start by May 30.
On Thursday, the IMD announced that conditions are favourable in Kerala for the onset of the southwest monsoon on June 1.
"A low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea from May 31 to June 4, 2020. In view of this, conditions are very likely to become favourable from June 1, 2020, for the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala," the IMD said in its bulletin.
It also stated that the southwest monsoon has further advanced into some parts of Maldives-Comorin area, some more parts of south Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of Andaman Sea and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
Anand Sharma, Deputy Director-General, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday told news agency ANI that he monsoon is likely to hit Kerala on June 1.
The IMD further predicted that thunderstorm with light rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Jhajjar, Kharkhoda, Gurugram, Palwal, Hathras, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Mujjafarnagar, Khatauli, Bijnor, and Nazibabad during the next two hours. The downpour is also likely in adjoining areas of South, South-West, North-West Delhi, and Faridabad today.
