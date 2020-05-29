When will Mumbai gets its rain? Maximum City to witness pre-monsoon from June 2-4, Maha to receive rain by June 8

The IMD on Thursday predicted that monsoon will likely hit Maharashtra by June 8 and pre-monsoon activities are expected to start by May 30.

While, Mumbai is likely to witness pre-monsoon from June 2-4, reported Zee News. The Maximum City is likely to experience the onset of Monsoon on June 10 or June 11.

Dr Anupam Kashyapi, India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist, Pune told news agency ANI, Maharashtra will likely witness monsoon by June 8 and pre-monsoon activities are expected to start by May 30.

On Thursday, the IMD announced that conditions are favourable in Kerala for the onset of the southwest monsoon on June 1.