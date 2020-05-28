Monsoon onset over Kerala likely to be on June 1, says IMD

The southwest monsoon is likely to make an onset over Kerala on June 1, thanks to a cyclonic circulation, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its onset date forecast on May 15, had said the monsoon is likely to hit the southern state on June 5, four days after its normal onset date. The normal onset of monsoon over Kerala is June 1.

However, a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal is likely to help in the progress of monsoon.

"A low pressure area is likely to form over southeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea during May 31 to June 4. In view of this, conditions are very likely to become favourable from June 1 for onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala," the IMD said.

It also stated that the southwest monsoon has further advanced into some parts of Maldives-Comorin area, some more parts of south Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of Andaman Sea and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The weatherman further predicted that "conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Maldives-Comorin area during next 48 hours".

According to the IMD, the country is likely to receive normal monsoon this year.