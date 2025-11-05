Mumbai: BEST Workers’ Union To Begin Indefinite Hunger Strike From November 10 | Representational Image

Mumbai: Under the leadership of Shashank Rao, the Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Workers’ Union will begin an indefinite hunger strike on Monday, November 10, 2025, at 11:00 am. The protest will be held at the union’s headquarters at 42 Kennedy Bridge, Mumbai.

The union is demanding an immediate halt to the wet lease system, the maintenance of at least 3,337 self-owned buses, and the clearance of pending dues for both current and retired employees.

While the union has not explicitly stated that services will be disrupted, sources indicate that wet lease workers are also likely to join the protest, raising concerns over potential interruptions in Mumbai’s bus operations.

Shrinking Self-Owned Fleet Raises Alarm

According to the union, the BEST undertaking’s self-owned bus fleet has been steadily declining, and by November 30, 2025, only 251 buses are expected to remain operational.

The union warned that such a drastic reduction could push Mumbai’s essential public bus service the city’s lifeline to a near standstill.

It has demanded that the BEST maintain a minimum fleet of 3,337 self-owned buses with immediate financial support from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the purchase of new buses, as agreed upon earlier between the administration and the union.

Union Seeks End to Outsourcing Model

In addition to expanding the fleet, the union is calling for a complete halt to the outsourcing model, under which buses and staff are hired from private contractors through the wet lease system.

According to the union, this model undermines job security, service quality, and the autonomy of the public transport body.

Demand for Payment of Pending Dues

Among other major demands are the immediate release of pending gratuity payments to retired employees and the establishment of a permanent mechanism to ensure timely disbursal to future retirees.

The union also seeks the merger of the BEST’s budget with that of the BMC to promote stable and transparent financial management.

Pay Parity and Regularization of Workers

The workers are demanding the full implementation of the 7th Pay Commission and parity with BMC employees in terms of pay scales, promotions, and benefits.

Another key demand involves the regularization of temporary workers in the electricity supply department who have been serving since 2010 and 2014, along with retrospective benefits and correction of pay discrepancies.

Equal Pay for Equal Work

Union leader Shashank Rao has reiterated the demand for “Equal Pay for Equal Work” for employees working on wet lease-operated buses.

The union claims that these contract workers perform identical full-time duties as permanent BEST employees and therefore deserve equivalent pay and employment conditions.

Despite repeated representations to the BEST management and BMC, the union says no substantial action has been taken.

Union Warns of Threat to Mumbai’s Lifeline

The union has cautioned that if the demands are not met, continued privatization and shrinking of the public fleet could cripple Mumbai’s bus network, which has served the city for over 75 years.

“The BEST bus service is not just a mode of transport it is Mumbai’s lifeline. Protecting it is in the public interest,” a union leader said, urging the BMC and other authorities to intervene immediately in the interest of both workers and millions of daily commuters.