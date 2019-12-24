Uddhav stops BJP in its tracks, promises no NRC detention centres in Maharashtra

While the country is boiling over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), on Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that no detention centres would be set up in the state.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Thackeray scrapped his predecessor Devendra Fadnavis’ decision to develop the state’s first detention centre for illegal immigrants in Navi Mumbai’s Nerul. Speaking to party leaders at Sena Bhavan, Thackeray said he will not allow any detention centres to come in the state under his watch.