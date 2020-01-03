Uddhav snubs Savarkar's grandson, denies meeting over Congress' booklet which made Savarkar-Godse 'homosexual' claims

Ranjit Savarkar, the grandson of Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar, on Friday, expressed sadness and disappointment after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray did not meet him over Congress Seva Dal's anti-Savarkar booklet.

Ranjit came to Mumbai to meet Thackeray over Congress Seva Dal booklet which claimed that Savarkar had a 'physical relationship' with Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse.

As Thackeray did not meet him, Ranjit after submitting the letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office, said; "I came to meet the Chief Minister. I had sent several requests for an appointment but I could not meet him. He didn't have a minute to talk to me even when it's about Savarkar ji's respect. I am highly disappointed. It is an insult to Savarkar ji." He said that he came to Mumbai to request Thackeray that state government should also file a case against those who have insulted Savarkar.