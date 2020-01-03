'We also heard Rahul is homosexual': Hindu Mahasabha President lashes out at Cong over Savarkar-Godse claims

Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha President Swami Chakrapani has hit back at Congress after the party's booklet claimed that the Hindu Mahasabha co-founder Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse had a physical relationship.
Swami said that he has also heard that Rahul Gandhi is homosexual. "These are ridiculous allegations against former Mahasabha President Savarkar ji. Similarly we have also heard that Rahul Gandhi is homosexual," he said.
All India Congress Seva Dal training camp run by the Congress in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh had allegedly distributed a booklet, named 'How brave was Veer Savarkar' on Thursday. The booklet claimed Savarkar and Godse had a physical relationship. Also, it claimed that Vinayak Damodar Savarkar encouraged Hindus to rape women from minority communities.
Speaking to ANI, Seva Dal National President Lalji Desai said that the writer has written on the basis of evidence. “Writer has written it on the basis of evidence. But that's not important for us. In our country today, everyone has a legal right to have their own preferences.”
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut also targeted Congress over a Seva Dal booklet questioning Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's credentials as a patriot and his reputation for valour.
"Veer Savarkar was a great man and will remain a great man. A section keeps talking against him. This shows the dirt in their mind," Raut said, responding to the insinuations in the booklet, titled "Veer Savarkar, Kitne 'Veer'?"
(With Input from Agencies)
