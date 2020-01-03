Devendra Fadnavis dares Uddhav to ban Congress' booklet which made Savarkar-Godse 'homosexual' claims

Devendra Fadnavis has dared Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to ban the booklet, named 'How brave was Veer Savarkar' in Maharashtra. The booklet which claims that the Hindu Mahasabha co-founder Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse had a physical relationship was allegedly distributed by All India Congress Seva Dal training camp run by the Congress in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Fadnavis said that Balasaheb Thackeray would have never tolerated such words against Savarkar which cannot be expected from Uddhav but we expect an immediate ban on this book. "Hindu Hruday Samrat Shiv Sena Pramukh Balasaheb Thackeray ji never ever tolerated such dirty words against Savarkar ji. He would’ve been the first to react & that too in his own style. Though we cannot expected that today, we expect an immediate ban on this book by Maharashtra CM," he said.

The former CM condemed the booklet and demanded to know whether Sena will ban it in Maharashtra by registering strong protest. He said, "We want answers from Shiv Sena, which has made an unnatural alliance with Congress, if it will ban this book in Maharashtra by registering strong protest or repeatedly tolerate such insults of our most respected personalities just for the greed of power?"