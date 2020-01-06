Uddhav: JNU attack reminded me of 26/11

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday compared the violent attacks on JNU students and faculty members on Sunday night by masked goons and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack by ten armed terrorists from Pakistan. He said students were feeling `unsafe’ in the country.

"The attacks on the students of JNU reminded me of the 26/11 terror attack. When the students of the country are being attacked like this, it's evident we are living in troubled times," Thackeray said.

Labelling the attack on students as `cowardly’,. Thackeray said the attackers were scared to show their faces.

Asked about demands for the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah, Thackeray refrained from taking a position. Stating the politics could wait, he said the immediate priority was to bring the assailants to justice.

"I don’t want to politicise the matter. Right now, I demand an immediate inquiry, so the faces behind the mask are revealed immediately. This is a cowardly act and such cowards don’t deserve to be in India," the CM said.

Thackeray added that utmost transparency should be maintained in an inquiry on the attack, as questions were also being raised about the response of the Delhi Police.

"There are allegations that the Delhi Police didn’t react swifty. An inquiry is needed to be transparently held, because we need to see whether the police was working on behalf of government," Thackeray said.

"If Delhi Police fails to find out the perpetrators of the attack, then they will also be in the dock," he added.

Thackeray assured that students in Maharashtra were safe, and that he would not tolerate any action that hurts them.

“These acts will not be tolerated in Maharashtra. The administration will take strict action against those who try to upset peace and harmony in the state," Thackeray asserted. He added that the youth and students also need to keep in mind that they too have a responsibility to maintain law and order.

Asked about the protest by students at Gateway of India following the attack on Sunday, Thackeray said,"I understand their rage. I am also equally unhappy with what has happened in JNU."

Meanwhile, Rajasthan CM, Ashok Gehlot visited the Thackeray residence Matoshree on Monday morning. Thackeray said it was a courtesy visit by the Rajasthan CM to convey New Year’s greetings to the Thackerays and to congratulate him on his maiden stint as the CM of Maharashtra.