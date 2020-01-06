JNU Violence Updates: 20 people students, teachers hurt, protest breaks out in Mumbai

HRD ministry calls JNU admin to discuss Sunday violence
Secretary, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has called the Registrar, Proctor and Rector of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to his office on Monday to discuss the violence seen on the JNU campus on Sunday night. Several students and teachers were left injured when a group of masked men and women stormed the campus armed with sticks and rods.
Mumbai students protest against JNU violence
Students from various colleges of Mumbai held a protest at the Gateway of India on Sunday midnight to condemn the JNU violence. Former JNU students Umar Khalid and Kunal Kamra were part of the group which also held a candlelight vigil to show solidarity with JNU students. Youngsters, mostly students from different city colleges, assembled on the pavement across Hotel Taj near the Gateway of India to condemn the violence.
