JNU Violence Updates: 20 people students, teachers hurt, protest breaks out in Mumbai

By FPJ Web Desk

Dozens of masked men armed with sticks and stones stormed Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday evening and went about attacking teachers, students and vandalizing hostels, leaving many wounded. At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.

JNU campus in an uneasy calm

Latest visuals from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) main gate.

HRD ministry calls JNU admin to discuss Sunday violence

Secretary, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has called the Registrar, Proctor and Rector of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to his office on Monday to discuss the violence seen on the JNU campus on Sunday night. Several students and teachers were left injured when a group of masked men and women stormed the campus armed with sticks and rods.

Mumbai students protest against JNU violence

Students from various colleges of Mumbai held a protest at the Gateway of India on Sunday midnight to condemn the JNU violence. Former JNU students Umar Khalid and Kunal Kamra were part of the group which also held a candlelight vigil to show solidarity with JNU students. Youngsters, mostly students from different city colleges, assembled on the pavement across Hotel Taj near the Gateway of India to condemn the violence.

