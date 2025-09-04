Maharashtra To Launch 'Rashtraneta Se Rashtrapita' Campaign From September 17 To October 2

Mumbai: Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced today that the ‘राष्ट्रनेता से राष्ट्रपिता’ campaign will be celebrated under the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Revenue Campaign from September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to October 2, the birth anniversary of Father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

During this, various public welfare programs will be implemented, with the Revenue Department taking significant decisions, especially for farmers and the underprivileged. The statewide campaign will be inaugurated in Pune in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, he clarified. He was speaking at a press conference in Mumbai, where Additional Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department, Vikas Kharge, was also present.

Farm Roads to Get Unique Numbers

The first five days (September 17 to 22) will be dedicated to farmers’ farm roads and village pathways (Shiv-Panand roads). The Revenue Department will measure these roads and clear encroachments. A historic decision in this campaign is that farm roads will now be assigned unique numbers, ensuring their identification and official recognition in the future.

- Efforts will be made to ensure every farm has at least a 12-foot-wide road.

- No fees will be charged for road measurements, and farmers will not bear the cost of police deployment for removing encroachments.

- Instead of marking roads with stones as was done previously, trees will now be planted to mark and protect these roads.

- This campaign will be implemented across the state during these five days, with participation from elected representatives and officials at all levels, from panchayats to parliament.

Regularizing Encroachments on Government Land

From September 22 to 27, the Revenue Department will run a special campaign for individuals who have built houses on government land before 2011, encroaching on it. These lands will be measured, and plans will be made to legally allot them to the encroachers. During this period, emphasis will also be placed on preparing property cards through the Settlement Commissioner.

Ensuring Justice for All Sections of Society

As per the government’s stance, every farmer’s field should have access to electricity, water, and roads. The decisions taken by the Revenue Department will directly benefit farmers. A district-level committee, chaired by MLAs, will be established to make decisions regarding farmers’ roads.

50 Lakh People to Benefit

Special programs will also be organized in Pavnar in Wardha district and the Nashik division. All guardian ministers will initiate these programs in their respective districts. The government estimates that at least 50 lakh people will benefit from these various schemes during this 15-day period.

Coordination Between Maratha and OBC Communities

To address various issues of the OBC community and to ensure justice for both the Maratha and OBC communities, two separate committees have been established. These committees include representatives from all political parties, and the government is working to prevent any conflicts between the two communities. Records from the Hyderabad Gazette in Vidarbha and Marathwada will be verified to provide certificates to eligible individuals.