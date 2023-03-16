Uddhav faction MLA Rajan Salvi's family gets ACB notice

Uddhav faction MLA Rajan Salvi's family get ACB notice | PTI

The state anti-corruption bureau (ACB) has served a notice to Uddhav Thackeray faction MLA Rajan Salvi's family in a disproportionate assets case.

Three members of his family including his wife and brother have also been summoned to appear before the agency for questioning.

Salvi told ABP Majha that his wife, elder brother and sister-in-law received the ACB notice this morning,

They have been asked to appear at the Alibaug office on March 20 for questioning

Salvi on ACB's radar for two months

Salvi has been on ACB's radar for the past two months.

Up till now, Salvi has appeared at the ACB office in Alibaug three times. His personal assistant has also been questioned in this regard.

As per reports from ABP Majha, Salvi said that it is unfortunate that the MLAs who are with Uddhav Thackeray are being sent notices. However no notices are being sent to BJP leaders, adding that the central agencies are being misused.

